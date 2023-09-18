Local developer Crawford Hoying has acquired the Homewood Suites by Hilton hotel near Ohio State University. (COURTESY OF CRAWFORD HOYING)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Crawford Hoying continues to add to its hospitality portfolio, most recently with the acquisition of a Homewood Suites by Hilton hotel near Ohio State University.

The Dublin-based developer, in partnership with Shaner Hotel Group, bought the property at 1576 W. Lane Ave. for an undisclosed price. This is the fourteenth hotel in Crawford Hoying’s growing portfolio, which now includes more than 1,800 hotel keys.

Located in Upper Arlington, the hotel is less than a mile from Ohio State’s campus and is adjacent to Crawford Hoying’s twin mixed-use developments The Lane and Westmont at The Lane.

