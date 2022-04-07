COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Craft beer production and sales returned to growth in 2021 after the pandemic-impacted 2020.

The Brewers Association trade group this week issued its annual industry report and production grew 8% to 24.8 million barrels last year in an overall beer market that only grew 1%.

That volume accounted for 13.1% market share, up from 12.2% in 2020. Dollar sales rose 21% to $26.9 billion last year, accounting for a 26.8% market share.

