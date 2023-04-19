COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Craft brewers held onto market share despite an overall beer market that declined in 2022.

Independent brewers produced 24.3 million barrels of beer in 2022, which was on par with 2021 production, according to data from the Brewers Association trade group. Market share by volume grew slightly, rising to 13.2% from 13.1% in 2021.

The overall U.S. beer market, including the macro brands and imports, however fell 3% by volume. Craft sales grew 6% over 2021 to $28.46 billion, which was 24.6% of sales by dollars.

