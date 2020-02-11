Craft beer, pizza and more on tap with New Albany dining additions

Columbus Business First

by: Columbus Business First

Posted: / Updated:

NEW ALBANY, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — New Albany is adding a new brewpub and some notable local restaurant names.

A pair of additions will be coming to the Columbus suburb – Harvest X Three Tigers, which will be a collaboration between the Harvest restaurant brand and Three Tigers Brewing Co. in Granville, and Katzinger’s Delicatessen, which will be a third area site for that famed Columbus name.

Harvest X Three Tigers will take 8,000 square feet at the former New Albany Mill site at Main Street and Dublin-Granville Road. The operation will have an outdoor biergarten as well. New Albany Co. will maintain ownership of the site. The mill will keep much of its historic look and the parking lot will remain gravel in homage to the community’s rural heritage, the release noted.

For more, go to Columbus Business First.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools