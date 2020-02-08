CoverMyMeds starts second HQ building in Franklinton

COLUMBUS (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — CoverMyMeds has started work on the second building for its Franklinton headquarters two years ahead of schedule because the software maker expects to grow to 1,500 employees by the end of the quarter.

The first 220,000-square-foot building is slated to open a year from April, and site work has started for its 200,000-square-foot fraternal twin, targeting a 2022 opening. CoverMyMeds will lease the campus from its developer, Dallas-based Cambridge Holdings Inc.

“We’re making incredible progress on our campus so far, and construction on our future home remains on track,” Lars Johansson, director of campus operations, said in an online update. “This sequence will allow for quick and efficient simultaneous construction of our two side-by-side buildings.”

CoverMyMeds has tripled in size since McKesson Corp. acquired it in January 2017, for an eventual total after performance payments of $1.44 billion.

