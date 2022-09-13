Arshot has proposed to redevelop the former Cooper Stadium into a mixed-use development.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Plans to redevelop Cooper Stadium are moving forward to Columbus City Council.

Arshot, through the LLC Sparc Holding, wants to transform the former baseball stadium and the land around it into a mixed-use development, with apartments, outdoor event space and retail.

The project was approved last week by the Columbus Development Commission, months after it had been on the agenda for the May 12 and later July 14 meetings. According to city documents, traffic issues and right-of-way concerns were part of the holdup, but were resolved before the meeting last week.

The former stadium, at 1115 W. Mound St., is partially torn down now. Plans submitted to the city show a few retail buildings, a few mixed-use buildings and a residential building that could be up to six stories tall. The developer’s representative at the commission meeting, attorney Jeff Brown, said they plan to rehabilitate the buildings that currently exist on the site.

For more on this story, go to ColumbusBusinessFirst.com.