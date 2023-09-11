COLUMBUS, Ohio (CBF) — Consulting firm Accenture is out of its Short North office.

The Dublin, Ireland-based firm has moved team members out of 711 N. High St. and consolidated Columbus operations in the Arena District’s Buggyworks building at 400 W. Nationwide Blvd.

“As the market and ways of working have continued to shift because of the Covid-19 pandemic, we have been reviewing our real estate portfolio over recent months to ensure that we have the office space, services and facilities we need to continue serving our clients, and to do so while operating at maximum efficiency,” spokeswoman Roni Moore said in an emailed statement.

Moore said Accenture is focused on enhancing spaces, like the Buggyworks location, to help foster engagement and collaboration.

