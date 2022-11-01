COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Named for a song, Carmenton today rings with the sounds of power tools and the high-pitched beeps of construction trucks.

The first of an expected many private enterprises has opened in Ohio State University’s west campus innovation district, and the first three school-owned buildings are taking shape toward completion next year.

The 270 acres southwest of Lane Avenue and Kenny Road, recently named for the OSU alma mater, Carmen Ohio, is to be developed over the coming decades with a high-density crucible of university research, corporate innovation outposts and mixed-use commercial and housing development for a “live-work-play” environment.

For more on this story and a slideshow of the progress so far, go to ColumbusBusinessFirst.com.