A rendering of a spec building under construction at Silicon Heartland Innovation Park in New Albany. (Courtesy Photo/Lincoln Property Company)

NEW ALBANY, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A massive master-planned development in New Albany is starting to take shape, with construction underway on what could potentially grow to a seven-building, 2 million-square-foot campus.

Silicon Heartland Innovation Park, located at the corner of Beech and Jug streets near New Albany International Business Park, is a $400 million development that will total 190 acres including a conservation easement. Multiple buildings, which will initially be constructed on spec but possibly built-to-suit depending on interest from companies, will eventually occupy what is described as a technology and logistics park.

The first phase of the project includes a nearly 450,000-square-foot facility that will be expandable up to 1 million square feet, and a 177,000-square foot-building. Both are being constructed at the same time.

