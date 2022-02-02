COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Condado Tacos doubled in size in the past two years and could do it again in the next two.

Founder Joe Kahn opened the chain’s first restaurant in the Short North in 2014. By February 2020, when it received a private equity investment from New York-based Beekman Group, it was up to 15 locations.

It’s grown to 29 restaurants today in six states with nine that opened last year and five in 2020. Its development pipeline is filled with double-digit openings in the years to come, with as many as 30 expected in the next two years.

The 2022 slate includes arrivals in Charlotte, North Carolina, and Louisville, Kentucky, as well as new units in existing markets like Canton and Ann Arbor, Michigan.

“We’re very optimistic about things,” President and CEO Chris Artinian said.

So why is Condado feeling positive, despite the pandemic’s impact on the restaurant industry?

Call it good planning or good timing or some combination of both, the company’s formula of appealing and affordable food and drinks served fast is resonating with the customer of today. And it’s a model that works in a sit-down situation — the average visit is 44 minutes — or to-go — food comes out in as fast as eight minutes.

It’s a full-service experience, including a bar, which accounts for 35% of sales, but with the speed of fast-casual. Stay and relax or grab-and-go, it makes no difference to Condado.

Condado’s build-your-own taco menu also has been on-trend with consumers who increasingly want more say and control on what they eat. It’s also designed to work with a lot of different diets and tastes to eliminate that dreaded “veto vote” when groups go out.

Artinian said though the customers do skew younger, Condado draws broad demographics overall.

He declined to share sales but said total sales and average unit sales are consistently increasing by double digits.

Concept, menu, culture, and touches like local-centric art all were in place prior to Covid though. The big change the pandemic brought on was the increase in off-premise sales. While that was only around 5% of sales prior to the pandemic, it’s 30% today between the to-go business and catering.

Technology improvements, including a new app, have only made that business more efficient.

Given its successes, the brand is at a point where developers are reaching out to them with opportunities in addition to its own searches. That’s a mix of new spaces and previous restaurant spots, some of which have been casualties of Covid.

The brand is flexible enough to work in urban settings or in the suburbs.

“It sounds like we’re growing fast, but this is actually very methodic and disciplined,” Artinian said.

