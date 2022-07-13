COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — With a flurry of three openings in three weeks, Condado Tacos has grown to 35 locations in seven states.

The Columbus-based chain recently opened three new Ohio restaurants, in Boardman, Anderson Township and Perrysburg. Another four openings are scheduled this year, including two new cities — Kalamazoo, Michigan, and Canton — and the chain’s fourth and fifth locations in Pittsburgh.

Earlier this year, President and CEO Chris Artinian told Columbus Business First the company’s growth is being driven by its its affordable and customizable menu, its margarita and tequila selection and its restaurant murals, all done by local artists with elements reflecting that area or region.

For more on this story, go to ColumbusBusinessFirst.com.