COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–Ohio State football coach Ryan Day is the ninth-highest-paid college football coach in the nation, according to a new ranking.

Day, who will earn $6.6 million this year, has moved up a few notches in the last 12 months. Last year Day ranked No. 12, according to USA Today.

The nation’s highest-paid coach is Nick Saban of Alabama, who makes $9.75 million, followed by Louisiana State’s Ed Orgeron, who makes $9 million.

The full ranking is here. Most of the coaches in the top 10 coach SEC teams.

Day is the highest-paid Big Ten coach. Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald ranks No. 11 overall at $5.75 million. Meanwhile, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh’s $4 million salary ranks much lower at No. 32.

Day’s contract was extended in 2020 through the 2026 football season.

In 2020, Day’s total pay was $5.65 million. He is scheduled to earn $7.6 million for the 2022 season.

Day’s compensation package starting in 2023 will “be determined by the director of athletics and approved by the Board of Trustees,” OSU said in 2020.

Day has an overall 23-2 record at OSU.

