Commission approves 336 apartments near Pickerington Ponds Metro Park

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A new housing development is advancing near Pickerington.

An affiliate of Donald R. Kenney & Company Realty has proposed a development called Lawndale Commons on about 33 acres of farmland at 3981 Bowen Road near the Pickerington Ponds MetroPark.

The land currently is zoned to allow as many as 188 units, or 5.71 units an acre. But the developer wants to boost that to 336 apartment units, or 10.21 units per acre.

“This allows us to condense the development internally to the site and we are now able to preserve almost 14 acres of open space,” Jill Tangeman, a partner at Vorys Sater Seymour & Pease LLP and legal counsel for the developer, told the Columbus Development Commission at its recent virtual meeting.

The Development Commission approved the project, Columbus City Council has the final say.

Tangeman said the developer could donate a portion of the city to add to the park to the south, which she called a “fabulous amenity.”

The Far East Area Commission recommended against the project over concerns about rental units. The local land-use plan recommends low-density residences there. The development was also reviewed by the Greater South East Area Commission, which was able to get the developer to drop two buildings and downsize the number of units from 384 units.

Another developer had a plan for the property in 2017 but ran into problems financing the project.

Anthony Riffe, chairman of Greater South East Area Commission, said some neighbors had wanted to see the land developed as single-family or owner-occupied developments.

Tangeman said previous traffic concerns were resolved after some work and that two good-neighbor agreements were put in place to allay some worries.

Faris Planning & Design is the project engineer.

For more business news, go to ColumbusBusinessFirst.com.