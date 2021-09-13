Coming soon: Central Ohio restaurants expected to open in the next year

COLUMBUS (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Though the ongoing stresses of the Covid-19 pandemic, such as a renewed Columbus mask mandate and a historically difficult labor market, continue to burden restaurants, new development presses on.

There are dozens of new restaurants and expansions in the works for the latter part of 2021 and into 2022, ranging from smaller, local operators like the Gallo family bringing a pizza shop to North Market Bridge Park to Grandview Heights’ Cleaver restaurant and the Butcher & Grocer expanding both to Shawnee Hills and to the East Market project near Franklin Park Conservatory.

Popular burger maker Preston’s and its sister concept Honey’s Fried Chicken & Biscuits are taking space in a mixed-use project in Groveport alongside a new Delaney’s Diner and Mmelo bakery.

Last week Columbus Business First looked at some of the restaurants that have closed thus far in 2021, including some that could no longer deal with the strains caused by Covid-19 and some that were offered real estate deals too good to turn down.

That list also includes several establishments that closed one site only as a precursor to a new location, like the Tee Jaye’s Country Place in Clintonville, or a new concept, like Rockmill Tavern in the Brewery District.

But there’s much more coming.

Take a spin through the slideshow with this story for a sampling of the variety of eateries in the works, including the likes of Covington, Kentucky-based Agave & Rye, which will be opening its ninth restaurant and first in Central Ohio at the former Spagio space in Grandview Heights.

Tasty Dawg, a brand that started as a ghost kitchen, is getting a brick-and-mortar space downtown.

Prominent locales like Bridge Park in Dublin and Easton Town Center are adding more too.

Central Ohio’s most prominent restaurant company has a new Italian concept coming to Dublin next year, while Ohio-grown chains like Barrio and Local Cantina continue to add units.

Even larger chains such as Del Taco, which has two area restaurants open; Taco John’s, which has one; and Bojangles, which doesn’t have any yet, have said they expect to expand in Central Ohio though no additional units have been announced for any.

