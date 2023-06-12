The Texas Roadhouse on Bethel Road has closed. (DAN EATON | COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — The Texas Roadhouse on Bethel Road has closed.

The restaurant, which has been in the Bethel Center for 20 years, was shuttered June 9. A sign posted on its door says its vendor’s license has been suspended by the Ohio Department of Taxation.

A representative of the Louisville, Kentucky-based chain has not yet responded to questions about the closure. The restaurant is no longer listed on the company website.

For more on this story, go to ColumbusBusinessFirst.com.