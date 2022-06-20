COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) – Chris Winslow is back in Central Ohio tech after a decade – even though he never moved away.

Winslow started this spring as CEO of fast-growing fintech Clarus R&D with plans to lead the profitable business to an even larger scale. Revenue, projected at “tens of millions” this year, has doubled every year since it was founded in 2015.

“The future for this company is outstanding,” Winslow said. “It’s the size of the market coupled with our great team and great technology that makes this such a great opportunity.”

In May, Clarus debuted a top-to-bottom rebuild of its TurboTax-like software that simplifies a paperwork-heavy process for small businesses to claim a tax credit for research and development. The company has added features to claim an employee retention credit created in the federal Cares Act for pandemic relief.

