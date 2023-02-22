COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Columbus Promise students will soon get access to a new Columbus State Community College program designed to elevate their future careers.

Columbus State’s Central Ohio Workforce Advisory Council is teaming up with the Workforce Development Board of Central Ohio to expand its reach for earn-and-learn opportunities.

Promise students are Columbus City Schools graduates with six semesters of tuition-free attendance at Columbus State. During those six semesters of learning, students can now be connected with part-time work in positions aligned with their future careers.

David Cofer, director of partnerships and programs at Columbus State Community College, said the methodology is simple: “Why not have (students) working with most trusted and valued employers? Why not work jobs that align and introduce them to in-demand jobs in Columbus?”

