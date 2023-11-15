A healthcare startup that made progress on two very different business models but struggled to raise capital in this year’s venture pullback has shut down.

Uleet Inc. co-founder and CEO Alex Husted said he’ll definitely be back.

“It’s a taste, that I want more. I want to do it again,” Husted told me. “I don’t know what it’s going to be yet.”

“The superpower of entrepreneurs is the naïveté we have (in believing we are) able to change very large systems … and the broken aspects of what we see in the world,” Husted said.

