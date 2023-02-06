A Columbus shopping center anchored by a Giant Eagle grocery store has been acquired. (Courtesy Photo/JRW Realty via CBF)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A Columbus shopping center has changed hands for the second time in five years.

Walnut Creek Plaza was purchased by ExchangeRight Net-Leased Portfolio 61 DST for just under $24 million, Franklin County property records show. The seller is NNN Columbus OH Owner LP, which is an affiliate of Athene Asset Management LLC — a Los Angeles-based subsidiary of Apollo Global Management LP.

Athene bought the property for $23.6 million in 2018, according to previous reporting by Columbus Business First.

