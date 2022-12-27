COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Central Ohio leaders are touting a record year for economic growth, which started at the beginning of 2022 with the announcement of Intel Corp.’s $20 billion semiconductor manufacturing project.

Year-to-date, economic development projects across 11 counties in the Columbus region yielded 47 company expansions and new locations, nearly 8,000 new jobs and just under $772 million in new payroll. Central Ohio also saw $21.3 billion in capital investment, though the majority of those dollars came from Intel.

Columbus Partnership President and CEO Kenny McDonald said the region has reached a “pivotal moment” that will require continued collaboration among local stakeholders to further capitalize on Central Ohio’s recent successes.

