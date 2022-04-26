COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Land-Grant Brewing is expanding its food menu with a very familiar local name.

Starting May 12, Mikey’s Late Night Slice will park its food truck at the Franklinton brewery Thursdays through Mondays to serve patrons in the beer garden and taproom.

Late Night Slice joins Ray Ray’s Hog Pit at the brewery.

“With so many things we love returning to the beer garden, the addition of Mikey’s Late Night Slice is going to strengthen our customers’ experience by allowing another Columbus institution to serve alongside Ray Ray’s,” Land-Grant co-founder Adam Benner said in a news release.

