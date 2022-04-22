COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Columbus-based Aunt Flow has raised $8.5 million, which will allow the pads and tampon company to expand further nationally.

The Series A fundraising round was led by JLL Spark, the venture capital arm of real estate and investment manager services firm JLL.

The company said the investment would help further Aunt Flow’s goal of making menstrual products free in every public restroom.

“That funding is going to be used to build upon the foundation of what we’ve started,” CEO Claire Coder told Columbus Business First.

