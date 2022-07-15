COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — There are signs of continued recovery from pandemic lows for the Columbus office market, especially downtown, but the amount of sublease space is unpredictable and could make that recovery more difficult, industry experts say.

According to data from Newmark’s second quarter report, the Columbus office market has had three straight quarters with positive absorption. That means more tenants are moving into space than vacating. Overall net absorption in the second quarter was 85,044 square feet, according to Newmark’s report.

“This is an affirmation of recovery,” said Jim Clark, executive managing director for Newmark Columbus.

