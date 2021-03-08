Columbus’ NetJets just ordered 20 of these $120M supersonic jets

Columbus-based NetJets has acquired rights to buy 20 supersonic jets by Boeing-backed manufacturer Aerion.

Aerion announced the deal as part of what it called “an expansive collaboration” with NetJets and FlightSafety International, a major professional aviation training company.

“At Aerion our vision is to build a future where humanity can travel between any two points on our planet within three hours, and this new partnership is a significant step towards realizing that vision,” Tom Vice, the company’s chairman, president and CEO, said in a news release.

No terms were disclosed, but Aerion said it had signed “an expansive memorandum of understanding” with the companies. One of the jets lists for $120 million.

NetJets’ purchase gives Aerion a growing backlog as it moves towards a 2023 production start.

NetJets confirmed the purchase on its Instagram account, stating that it was “excited” about the new partnership, and that the supersonic jets “will be the first certified aircraft designed for net-zero CO2 operating emissions, which aligns with our greater commitment to sustainability.”

Under their collaboration, Aerion and NetJets, the owner-operator of the world’s largest and most varied fleet of Embraer, Bombardier and other business jets, also will explore NetJets becoming its exclusive operator for a new global mobility platform, Aerion Connect.

Aerion Connect aims to integrate multiple, currently standalone urban and regional networks with the aim of providing what the company called “a seamless point-to-point travel experience, optimized for speed and luxury across multiple modes of transportation.”

The deal is causing buzz in Seattle’s active and affluent business aviation community, whose millionaires and billionaires include several current owners of business jets who are potential future owners of supersonics, such as Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos and others.

While the pandemic has crushed commercial aviation, Reno, Nevada-based Aerion said it has bucked that trend and achieved significant growth throughout 2020 and into 2021, growing its order backlog for AS2 supersonic business jets to more than $10 billion.

Columbus Business First also recently reported that NetJets, which bills itself as the industry’s largest private aviation company with more than 750 aircraft, says it is operating consistently at 85% of typical flight demand.

Boeing engineers in Everett were known to be secretly working on the AS2 jet over the past two years, but later scaled back their involvement amid the pandemic and Boeing’s 737 Max crisis. Boeing’s investment in Aerion might generate substantial future revenue — if the project succeeds — but might also yield important technology lessons for a future commercial supersonic airliner and rival to Boom Supersonic.

Aerion also said it will “develop” a supersonic flight training academy for civil, commercial and even military supersonic aircraft with FlightSafety International, saying it aims to have a global center for supersonic training and education for future flight crews.

FlightSafety has 28 facilities in North America, including a West Coast flight learning center adjacent to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. Aerion didn’t say where its future supersonic flight academy would be located. A Seattle FlightSafety manager declined to comment.

Aerion said it’s slated to start production of its AS2 supersonic business jets at its new Aerion Park headquarters in Melbourne, Florida, in 2023, but Vice told a conference last summer that the jet wouldn’t have a first flight until 2025.

