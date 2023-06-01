COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Saturday’s Buckeye Country Superfest had its largest crowd to date with nearly 63,900 fans packed into Ohio Stadium, beating the previous attendance record set last year of 63,148 attendees. It is the highest attendance in the event’s six-year history.

Dave Redelberger, a spokesman for Columbus Arena Sports and Entertainment, said seeing a crowd that size gave him chills.

“Columbus is just a market that loves live entertainment,” he said. “To see everything so well supported, it’s an exciting time to be a part of Columbus.”

A little more than 2 miles away, the Sonic Temple Art and Music Festival made its first return since the pandemic at Historic Crew Stadium, with more than 30,000 attendees each day of the four-day festival.

