COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Shawn Nason has worked for both Disney and a large health insurer, owned a boutique customer experience consultancy – and over the past year added the title of cancer survivor.

All of those experiences led him to a new role that’s the perfect fit: Offor Health Inc. named Nason its CEO to take the mobile health startup through the next phase of growth.

“I really believe in serving the underserved in the under-resourced communities,” Nason said.

“There’s still a huge gap in collaboration in the healthcare space – my hope is I can help bridge that,” he said. “This is a serendipitous moment to step in and hopefully make a difference.”

For more on this story, go to ColumbusBusinessFirst.com.