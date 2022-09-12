COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — The Columbus Metropolitan Library is planning for how its physical facilities will serve the needs of Franklin County patrons over the next several decades of continued growth.

CEO Patrick Losinski said the organization will spend the next several months working on an updated long-range plan that will take the institution through 2040 and identify both new buildings and renovation projects across the system. The library system also plans to eventually ask Franklin County voters again for a tax levy increase in order to help fund its growth.

“We need to understand the impact of Intel and the other businesses that are going to be here,” Losinski said. “The population changes that are being predicted by (the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission) and others. That absolutely has to be part of the library’s thinking as we plan for the future.”

