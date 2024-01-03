COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — The city of Columbus has committed to working with more certified women-owned businesses.

The city recently signed a memorandum of understanding to partner with the Women’s Business Enterprise Council, Ohio River Valley to include the group’s certified businesses in its roster of potential contracts.

Lynnise Smith, executive director of the enterprise council, said the partnership benefits both the city and women-owned businesses.

