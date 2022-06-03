COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) – A local DSW distribution facility will close in September as the Columbus-based chain relocates that fulfillment work.

Geodis Logistics LLC filed a WARN notice with the state in April saying it would lay off 302 employees at its 4314 E. 5th Ave. facility.

It said its client, DSW parent company Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE: DBI), plans to cease operations there by Sept. 30 as it moves that work to a new operation on the East Coast.

Columbus-based Designer Brands discussed its new distribution strategy at its annual investor day, held in April, though it has not yet responded to additional questions from Columbus Business First.

For more on this story, go to ColumbusBusinessFirst.com.