COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Columbus will host its largest national association convention to date in 2027.

Future Business Leaders of America Inc.’s National Leadership Conference will bring thousands of middle and high school students to compete in 100 different areas, including accounting and software design.

Future Business Leaders of America CEO Alex Graham told Columbus Business First that Columbus was an easy choice.

“We were really looking for a new direction,” he said. “We’ve gone to so many wonderful cities in the United States. It was really like the perfect storm because Columbus is coming online as an incredible opportunity for conferences and conventions.”

