Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther will host the U.S. Conference of Mayors in June. (CBF Photo/Bonnie Meibers)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — For the first time, Columbus is hosting the U.S. Conference of Mayors in June.

“It’s a huge opportunity for our city,” Mayor Andrew Ginther said. “It shines a national spotlight on what we’re doing here and introduces many mayors who have never been here before. It elevates the profile of Columbus.”

The 91st annual conference meeting will gather mayors serving populations of 30,000 people or more from across the nation at the Greater Columbus Convention Center June 2 through 5.

