COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Columbus Humane says it will open a new facility on the city’s south side to keep up with increased demand and changing needs.

The Essential Care Center at 3772 S. High St. will focus on pet food distribution and pet care.

“This is a first-of-its-kind facility,” said Rachel Finney, CEO of Columbus Humane. “A lot of people are looking at what we’re doing here. Because these aren’t just problems in Columbus; these problems are all over the country. If it is successful, it is scalable for other cities.”

The number of animals Columbus Humane takes in has decreased over the last decade, Finney said. She said people are keeping their pets, even when they don’t have the resources to care for them.

