COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Housing markets are cooling all over the country, but local realtors say Columbus isn’t one of them.

The median sales price for a single-family home in the Columbus area has increased 32% since March 2020 and is up 16% since the beginning of the year, according to Columbus Realtors data.

The Business Journals analyzed typical home value data from Zillow Group Inc. to determine which markets, among the largest 100 metropolitan statistical areas, have seen either home values decline, or are now seeing the slowest rate of growth, in the past six months. The 30 MSAs that saw the slowest growth or declines in values between March and September 2022 can be found in the gallery above.

Metro areas such as Boise, Idaho, and Austin, Texas have seen a 4% and 3% decrease, respectively, in home values over the last six months. In Columbus, growth in home values has slowed, but the market still saw a 6.2% increase in that timeframe, according to the Zillow data.

For more on this story, go to ColumbusBusinessFirst.com.