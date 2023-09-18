COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Columbus City Council has not approved a single jobs creation incentive since December.

It’s not due to a huge shift in policy, but the overall slow return to office-based employment.

The tide could turn in coming years, however, as multiple Class A buildings under construction in and near downtown should attract employers seeking a single space to consolidate multiple offices, city Development Director Michael Stevens told Columbus Business First. The income tax-based incentive is an “important tool” to land those leases.

