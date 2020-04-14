Columbus-founded restaurant company files for bankruptcy protection, may close locations permanently

(COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — The Bravo and Brio restaurant chains may close dozens of locations permanently.

The Columbus-founded Italian chains also could be sold again.

Orlando-based FoodFirst Global Restaurants, which acquired the brands in 2018, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Florida last week.

According to the bankruptcy filing, the company is pursuing a sale for the Bravo Cucina Italiana and Brio Tuscan Grille brands.

It’s an open question as to how many restaurants will remain to be bought. Company leaders, in a late March interview with trade publication Nation’s Restaurant News, noted that many of the 71 locations that have been closed temporarily due to the Covid-19 pandemic might not reopen.

