Columbus Food Truck Festival returns for 2021

Photo courtesy Columbus Food Truck Festival. 2017’s Columbus Food Truck Festival was the event’s first time on the Scioto Mile. The 2021 version will be at the Franklin County Fairgrounds.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST)–The Columbus Food Truck Festival will return this summer, but it’ll be in a new location.

The event, now in its 10th year, will take place Aug. 21-22 at the Franklin County Fairgrounds in Hilliard. It’s traditionally been held in downtown Columbus, originally at Columbus Commons and from 2017-2019 along the Scioto Mile.

The festival plans to return to the latter location in the future. But this year, as everyone is still dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic, circumstances are different.

“Planning for such a large-scale event like the Columbus Food Truck Festival is a year-round endeavor and the city was holding on event permitting until June due to COVID-19…and we totally understand that,” co-organizer Mike Gallicchio said in a release. “Because we work with over 100 small businesses and entrepreneurs, we owe it to them to give them as much time as possible to make business decisions.”

So the decision was made to move to the Franklin County Fairgrounds for this year’s event.

In another change for the current times, this year’s festival will be ticketed.

Co-founder Chas Kaplan said that will allow organizers to control the flow of guests, limit overcrowding and better plan for amenities like seating areas, hand-washing stations and restroom facilities.

The event expects to have more than 50 food trucks from across Ohio and the Midwest plus more than two dozen artisans and crafts people. There will be a slate of live music as well. Angela Perley and The Howlin’ Moons, Willie Phoenix, The Winnie Cooper Project, and Anna & The Consequences already are part of the lineup with more acts to be announced.

The Hilliard Historical Village, which is located on the fairgrounds, will be used as a play area for children.

Tickets are $5 for adults and can be purchased on the event website. Children under 12 get in for free but must be accompanied by an adult. Vendor applications are still being accepted.

The event will be abiding by all local health orders. As of June 15, unvaccinated individuals are encouraged to wear masks when in indoor spaces.

A portion of the proceeds from the festival will benefit the nonprofits Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Ohio and Music Loves Ohio.

Hours will be 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Aug. 21 and noon to 7 p.m. Aug. 22.

For more business headlines, go to ColumbusBusinessFirst.com.