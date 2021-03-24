Columbus Downtown Development Corp.’s new leadership takes on an equity agenda

COLUMBUS (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Newly appointed leaders to the Columbus Downtown Development Corp. board say they will help lead a post-pandemic rebound for the city’s center that is focused on equity.

The announcement that CEO Guy Worley is retiring comes as five new members are named to its board.

“The new board appointments are a continuation of Mayor (Andrew) Ginther’s work to realign CDDC, especially in the wake of the pandemic and as we work to recover and rebuild,” Robin Davis, the mayor’s spokeswoman, said in an email.

“The board will help us lead an equitable recovery, one that creates an environment for businesses to thrive, attracts jobs and includes affordable mixed-income housing.”

The new board members are:

CoverMyMeds CEO Matt Scantland and L Brands adviser Bruce Soll were reappointed to the board.

Worley’s last day is May 31. The new board likely will determine how he is replaced.

Then it will get down to business. First, there’s the matter of downtown getting back its mojo. The Capital Crossroads and Discovery District Special Improvement Districts report that the expected population growth downtown slowed, likely because of Covid-19 and protests over the summer over law enforcement’s treatment of African Americans.

The population downtown was expected to hit 10,000 last year, but stalled. That should happen this year, experts say.

Encouraged by nearly 4,000 new residential units projected to go online by 2023, CDDC leaders say they are hopeful the city center will see a population boom that reaches close to 15,000 by then.

Coleman, who founded the agency in 2002, said affordable housing must be baked into new development and downtown’s job centers must be linked with public transit.

“We need to make living downtown more affordable – there’s no question about it,” Coleman said. “It is the one place where people can come regardless of their backgrounds. It’s already a place of equity for the civic spaces, but not everyone can afford a $2,500 one-bedroom apartment.”

Doyle-Ahern said that while industries need workers, many of the people who need jobs don’t have the right skills. That kind of mismatch hurts Columbus and its downtown, she said.

And Fischer said although Columbus has seen many successes in the past few years, it can’t afford to rest.

“We can’t assume the vibrancy of the last decade will continue and we need to be diligent and critical … and make sure the growth is inclusive,” he said, adding that the downtown agency must convene people from public and private sectors as well as the state government to continue the growth.

Coleman said continuing to work with city government is vital.

“Whenever the free market just happens, it’s going to turn into an affordability issue,” Coleman said. “It’s going to require city engagement to make things happen. The city has to be at the table all of the time.”

Morris, who is leaving the board, said Ginther has pushed the agency to create a mixed-income neighborhood downtown that supports the local arts scene.

“We were all working for the common good of the city, and I expect that will continue on the board,” he said.

