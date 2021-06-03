Columbus Downtown Development Corp. names new top execs

COLUMBUS (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Columbus Downtown Development Corp. has named new top executives charged with pursuing greater equity in future residential and commercial development.

Greg Davies is now CEO of CDDC and Capitol South Community Urban Redevelopment Corp., and Amy Taylor has been promoted to president from COO of the dual economic development nonprofits. Davies was most recently vice president of planning and development for the Columbus Partnership.

“A strong downtown is still essential to the prosperity of the city, but the role it plays needs to evolve and expand as the community does,” former Mayor Michael Coleman, chairman of the two organizations’ joint board of directors, said in a news release. “The board realized how fortunate we were to have the right individuals to achieve this goal already involved. … Greg and Amy have the right combination of proven leadership and progressive thinking to execute key policy and project initiatives, with a focus on inclusion and affordability.”

Guy Worley, who engineered dramatic downtown redevelopment over the past 14 years as CEO, retired at the end of May.

Coleman created CDDC when he was mayor in 2002, while Capitol South dates to the 1970s. Mayor Andrew Ginther reconstituted the board in March, appointing five new members out of seven, to emphasize the need for mixed-income development.

Davies joined the staff of the Partnership, a policy organization made up of Central Ohio CEOs and institutional leaders, in November 2019 after 20 years in city government. He had been a deputy chief of staff to both Ginther and Coleman, and had leadership roles in the public utilities and development departments. Davies also was a key team member in Columbus’ successful bid for the $40 million federal Smart Cities Challenge, a five-year mobility project wrapping up this month.

Taylor, with CDDC since 2007, has guided development of major CDDC projects including Columbus Commons and the remade riverfront: Scioto Mile, COSI, the National Veterans Memorial and Museum and Scioto Greenways. Taylor also is an adjunct professor in the graduate program at Ohio State University’s Glenn College of Public Affairs.

