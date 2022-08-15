COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Sheetz is moving forward with a Hilltop convenience store and gas station.

The proposed location at 782 and 744 N. Wilson Road met opposition from the city’s planning department and the Columbus Development Commission earlier this year.

Though the planning department still opposed the use, Sheetz received unanimous approval when it returned to the commission last week.

The plans didn’t change between the spring and now, but an in-person defense by members of the Greater Hilltop Area Commission, which supported Sheetz in the spring as well, made the difference this time around.

