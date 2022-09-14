A rendering of Broadway Live, which would potentially redevelop the Grove City Town Center.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A Columbus-based developer has plans to transform a section of Grove City’s historic district.

Axiom Ventures, owned by Ethan Temianka and Tim Kaskewsky, wants to build a 35,000-square-foot food hall and event center in the suburb, part of a project that would also include large public plazas, a stage and roughly 200 apartments. Temianka said the project as currently proposed would cost between $75 million and $85 million.

The development, dubbed Broadway Live, would also include a bar and restaurant and 10,000 square feet of retail along Broadway.

Axiom has purchased about 4 acres for the project, land that is currently home to the Schoedinger Norris funeral home, several residential buildings and a few commercial buildings on the block bounded by Broadway, Columbus Street, Arbutus Avenue and Cleveland Avenue.

