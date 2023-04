Google Maps | A Google image of the former Capri Lanes building. National Church Residences has proposed affordable housing for the site.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — The former home of Capri Lanes in Northland could get new life, thanks to a Columbus developer.

Affordable senior housing developer National Church Residences wants to build an up to 145-unit, five-story apartment building at 5860 Roche Dr.

Longtime bowling alley Capri Lanes shut down at that location about a year ago. National Church Residences would tear down the building and replace it.

