The Goodwill Columbus headquarters at 1331 Edgehill Rd. in Fifth by Northwest.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Goodwill Columbus plans to sell its headquarters to Elford Development.

Ryan Burgess, CEO of Goodwill Columbus, confirmed that the nonprofit is in contract to sell the entire Edgehill Road campus to Columbus-based Elford, who plans to redevelop the Grandview-area site.

Elford did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but its plans for the site are on the Columbus Development Commission’s Sept. 8 agenda. According to plans submitted to the city, Elford wants to build apartments at the roughly 4-acre site.

For more on this story, go to ColumbusBusinessFirst.com.