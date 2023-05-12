Kathleen Lavine | A Columbus-based tech company joined the ranks of those laying off staff this year.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Veeam Software Corp., a private equity-owned data backup and recovery firm, cut 200 jobs this year despite growing sales.

The workforce reduction this spring came about two months after the Columbus company’s CTO was quoted in a national business publication alongside other experts calling layoffs a poor long-term strategy.

Veeam through a spokesman declined to answer Columbus Inno‘s questions about geographic distribution of the cuts and remaining employees.

For more on this story, go to ColumbusBusinessFirst.com.