Columbus Crew SC poised to enter 2020 season without a jersey sponsor

Columbus Crew SC expects to start its 2020 season without a jersey sponsor, co-owner Pete Edwards told Columbus Business First this week.

Unless something changes in the next two weeks, that means the Crew, whose previous deal with Acura expired in 2019, will be one of only two teams in the league without a brand name splashed across its players’ chests when it begins play on March 1.

The other, Inter Miami CF, is about to start its inaugural season, while the Crew is one of the league’s founding members.

The lack of a jersey sponsor at the start of the season is not a crisis for the Crew, sports sponsorship experts said. But it’s not ideal either.

