Columbus craft brewery’s co-working aided expansion opening in Dublin

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The taps are set to pour at North High Brewing’s newest location.

The Columbus craft brewery and COhatch, the locally based developer of coworking spaces, Thursday will open its Dublin location, the second of what will be multiple collaborations between the two businesses.

The Dublin site is the former Brazenhead restaurant and bar, which is now a North High brewpub with plans for an adjoining co-working space and additional brewery to be built with a targeted 2021 opening.

COhatch Dublin will offer a combination of private offices, dedicated desks, game areas, coworking spaces, meeting rooms, large conference rooms and family-friendly indoor-outdoor event spaces.

“We are honored to help restore and add new life to historic downtown Dublin,” Matt Davis, COhatch founder and CEO, said in a statement. “The mission of COhatch is to strengthen communities and improve lives and we believe we are achieving this objective with the restoration of one of the most historic landmarks in Dublin and the co-creation of our new complex with North High Brewing Co.”