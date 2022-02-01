COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — The Greater Columbus Convention Center is anticipating some recovery in 2022 in terms of hosting large conferences and events, at least compared to the past two years that were hamstrung by Covid-19.

Still, convention center officials continue to budget conservatively because of continuing uncertainties about Covid-19 and anticipated rising costs. And event hosting still is not anticipated to return to 2019 levels.

So far, there are 163 events planned at the Greater Columbus Convention Center for 2022 as of Jan. 31, general manager John Page told Columbus Business First, including the return of the Arnold Sports Festival.

In total, there were 183 events held at the convention center in 2021, but Page said customers seem to be booking events on shorter timelines, meaning that significant growth in 2022 is still possible.

“Here in Columbus, we’re not seeing the event cancellations as we were this time last year,” Page said. “Customers seem like they’re holding still. I anticipate we’ll further grow that number.”

For example, the budget that the convention center submitted in November planned for 118 events – 45 fewer than were actually held between November and the end of January.

Twelve of those bookings were made in the past 11 days alone, Page said. (As a comparison, there were just 132 events in 2020, which included the use of the convention center for the municipal court and surge hospital. In 2019, there were 317 events hosted.)

The growth in events in 2021 also means the convention center is finally in the black again.

The convention center ended 2021 with net operating income of nearly $113,000. In 2020, it ended the year with a loss of nearly $5 million.

Officials budgeted for $2.6 million in net rental revenue in 2021, but ended up bringing in slightly more than $3.2 million, Page said.

That should remain steady this year, Page said, though there is an anticipated increase in costs this year.

“In 2022, we are anticipating a similar revenue projection to 2021, although we anticipate hosting more events in 2022,” Page said. “This is due to increase in expenses with adding several positions back to the organization as we ramp up events with anticipated larger attendance and the requisite servicing of those events.”

