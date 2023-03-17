Ascension Construction Services President Jeanna Hondel and her five-month-old son at ECDI’s headquarters. (CBF Photo/Hayleigh Colombo)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — The U.S. Small Business Administration has named a Columbus construction company owner Ohio’s 2023 Small Business Person of the Year.

“For the first time I was probably speechless,” said Jeanna Hondel, president and founder of Ascension Construction Solutions.

Hondel founded Ascension in 2017 and has grown the company from a three employees to 20. She said she takes on projects that cost $30,000 to $400 million.

