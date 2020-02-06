Columbus City Council found more money for the 2020 budget – here’s how it’s being spent

Columbus City Council plans to add $5.8 million to early education, affordable housing and other equity initiatives in this year’s operating budget after income tax collections exceeded projections.

Members introduced amendments Wednesday at the ninth public hearing on the operating budget Mayor Andrew Ginther proposed in early November. That was based on conservative projections of year-end receipts. Council votes on the entire $971 million budget Monday.

“Council really tried to distill our priorities down to what’s needed across the city, recognizing the fact Columbus is growing,” said Councilwoman Liz Brown, who leads the finance committee and is the body’s president pro tem. “Ensuring it grows in an equitable way is what we are focusing on… so that as we grow, we’re not leaving people behind.”

