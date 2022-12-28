COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Columbus City Council is assembling a Community Benefits Agreement (CBA) Advisory Committee that will focus on construction projects tied to city-owned buildings.

A CBA guarantees local workforce a percentage of the project and community benefits, such as apprenticeships, focused job recruitment and diversity and inclusion plans, according to the City of Columbus.

Councilman Rob Dorans said CBAs allow the city to go beyond just construction by impacting the community through local hires, giving neighborhood residents the opportunity to join in apprenticeships and recruitment into the construction industry.

