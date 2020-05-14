Breaking News
Columbus buying forested, ravine-crossed land for future park

Columbus Business First
COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A forested area with a stream running through a ravine on the far east side of Columbus is slated for the city’s newest park.

Columbus Recreation and Parks is acquiring 41 acres near East Broad Street and Waggoner Road for $2 million, preserving the natural area in a rapidly developing neighborhood. City Council this month approved the final $800,000 in funding from a parks bond fund and a TIF for the area.

Dysart Run, a tributary of Blacklick Creek, runs along a ravine through the land, which is connected to an existing 8-acre city nature preserve.

“The far east side neighborhoods of Columbus are one of the city’s most underserved areas for parks, open spaces, and conservation lands,” Council documents said. “This site is one of the largest remaining forested tracts in the entire Blacklick Creek watershed.”

